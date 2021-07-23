2GB
Australian athletes live out ‘every kid’s dream’ on eve of Tokyo Olympics

3 hours ago
James Willis
Article image for Australian athletes live out ‘every kid’s dream’ on eve of Tokyo Olympics

A year late and without spectators, the opening ceremony for the 2020 Olympics is finally here.

Swimmer Cate Campbell and basketballer Patty Mills will lead a team of 63 Australian athletes into an all but empty Tokyo Stadium.

Two-time gold medalist Michael Klim told James Willis it is a surreal feeling to represent your country.

“We already tend to outperform ourselves in terms of the size of our nation.

“There’s expectation that we’ll make some gold, but on the other hand it’s every kid’s dream.

“They’re like a kid in a lolly shop walking around in the Olympic village, while trying to keep a lid on it.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

