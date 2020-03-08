History made as Australia wins the women’s T20 World Cup

A record-breaking crowd has cheered on the Australian women’s cricket team as they claimed the T20 World Cup.

86,174 fans packed into the MCG on International Women’s Day, making it the largest crowd for a women’s sporting event in Australian history.

The Aussies were pre-tournament favourites but only just scraped into the final after a difficult run.

They lived up to their world-number-one status when it counted though, thrashing India by 85 runs to win their fifth T20 World Cup.

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney starred with the bat, making 75 and 78 runs respectively.

They took out tournament honours as well, with Healy named Player of the Match and Mooney Player of the Tournament.

Celebrations got started in style with US pop superstar Katy Perry performing post-match for the mammoth Melbourne crowd.

She was joined on stage by the winning Aussie team, just days after revealing she and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child.

Our team on stage celebrating a World Cup win with Katy Perry. Iconic. @katyperry #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YJHNScJ6V9 — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 8, 2020

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse