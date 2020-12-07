Australia warned government hasn’t done enough to stop another horror bushfire season

There are concerns of a repeat of last summer’s horror bushfire season amid the reaction to the royal commission.

The government accepted the bushfire royal commission’s 80 recommendations, including developing a fleet of large firefighting aircraft.

But former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins told Ben Fordham only 32 have been accepted, the others “noted”.

“The fire commissioners have been calling on this since 2016.

“Because our fire seasons now overlap with Canada and the US, they won’t release their big firefighting aircraft when we need them.”

He told Ben Fordham the high temperatures in November could mean a dangerous fire season ahead.

“We could be right back into it after Christmas.”

Image: Getty