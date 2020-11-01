Australia urged to find ‘sweet spot’ in pandemic response

Health experts are applauding Australia’s pandemic response as the nation recorded zero cases of community transmission.

University of Sydney Immunisation expert Professor Robert Booy told Ben Fordham the country needs to maintain a balance.

“It doesn’t mean we’ve got to be completely locked down, we’ve got to find that sweet spot where we allow some people to go to work and get business going … and balance that against social distancing, testing, contact tracing.

“We can do it.”

Image: Getty