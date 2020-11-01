2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia urged to find ‘sweet..

Australia urged to find ‘sweet spot’ in pandemic response

13 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Robert Booy
Article image for Australia urged to find ‘sweet spot’ in pandemic response

Health experts are applauding Australia’s pandemic response as the nation recorded zero cases of community transmission.

University of Sydney Immunisation expert Professor Robert Booy told Ben Fordham the country needs to maintain a balance.

“It doesn’t mean we’ve got to be completely locked down, we’ve got to find that sweet spot where we allow some people to go to work and get business going … and balance that against social distancing, testing, contact tracing.

“We can do it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873