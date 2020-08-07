2GB
Australia to bypass Lebanese government to deliver Beirut aid

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
The federal government has committed $2 million in foreign aid to assist Lebanon’s recovery from the deadly Beirut blast.

Locals, however, have flagged concerns the country’s corrupt government will fail to effectively deliver relief.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor assured the issue is a moot point, telling Deborah Knight the Australian government will fund “very experienced” disaster relief organisations.

“The money’s not going to the Lebanese government, the money’s going to trusted aid partners: a million dollars to the World Food program, and a million dollars to the Red Cross.

“They are proven very effective providers of aid, and they’ll provide the food, the medical care and the essential items.

“That’s how we’re doing it, and I think that is the right way to do it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

