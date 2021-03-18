2GB
Australia sets ‘gold standard’ against Europe’s ‘pathetic’ vaccine effort

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Australia sets ‘gold standard’ against Europe’s ‘pathetic’ vaccine effort

Despite some countries halting their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the European Commission has not ruled out seizing the pharmaceutical’s plants to obtain supply.

“This sounds like something you’d hear out of a communist dictatorship,” Jim Wilson commented.

The threat is in sharp contrast with Europe’s “pathetic” vaccine uptake, with less than 5 per cent of many countries’ populations fully vaccinated.

“It’s time Europe gets a grip, and follows our lead.

“Australia [is the] gold standard once again.”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Getty

