2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia ‘fighting back’ as China..

Australia ‘fighting back’ as China accused of targeting Great Barrier Reef

33 mins ago
Ben Fordham
GREAT BARRIER REEFSussan Ley
Article image for Australia ‘fighting back’ as China accused of targeting Great Barrier Reef

The Environment Minister says Australia is “deeply disappointed” by a United Nations body’s recommendation on the Great Barrier Reef.

A UNESCO World Heritage Committee draft report has issued a recommendation to list the Great Barrier Reef as a world heritage site “in danger” because of successive reef bleaching events.

The main world heritage committee decision-making body is chaired by a Chinese official and Ben Fordham says “this is a stitch-up”.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Ben Fordham Australia will contest the recommendation.

“I think of the international political games that are being played – it makes me very angry and we’re fighting back.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaEnvironmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873