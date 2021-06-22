Australia ‘fighting back’ as China accused of targeting Great Barrier Reef
The Environment Minister says Australia is “deeply disappointed” by a United Nations body’s recommendation on the Great Barrier Reef.
A UNESCO World Heritage Committee draft report has issued a recommendation to list the Great Barrier Reef as a world heritage site “in danger” because of successive reef bleaching events.
The main world heritage committee decision-making body is chaired by a Chinese official and Ben Fordham says “this is a stitch-up”.
Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Ben Fordham Australia will contest the recommendation.
“I think of the international political games that are being played – it makes me very angry and we’re fighting back.”
