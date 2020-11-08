2GB
Australia begins manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Thirty million doses of a coronavirus vaccine will enter manufacturing in Victoria today.

CSL will begin producing the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine candidate.

The planned release is for the first half of next year, pending the outcome of clinical trials and regulatory approval.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Ben Fordham vaccination could begin in March.

“[The vaccine] is going to be voluntary but we’ll encourage as many people as possible.

“We’re confident that we’ll have a very high take-up amongst the Australian population.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

