Aussies urged to sign their pets up to bring happiness to sick kids

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Ronald McDonald House Charities SydneySimone DaherTea Time
Ronald McDonald House Charities Sydney is calling on Australians, along with their pets, to register for a fun and unique campaign called Paws For Sick Kids.

It is hoped that the campaign will raise enough funds for at least 625 nights of accommodation for the families of seriously sick children.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Sydney CEO Simone Daher told Deborah Knight there will be a number of challenges for the pets to participate in.

“It’s all in line with whatever kind of pet you have.

“So you have to make that work for you!”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
CharityNews
