Latest News

Aussies take to waters to catch $250,000 wave

2 mins ago
Deborah Knight
New South Wales surfers are riding waves this month to raise money for cancer research at Chris O’Brien Lifehouse.

Chris O’Brien Lifehouse is a comprehensive cancer hospital providing public and private treatment to patients in Camperdown, Sydney.

The movement, SurFebruary, encourages surfers to head to the ocean every day for a surf, with family and friends sponsoring the journey.

SurFebruary began after co-founder Jenna-Lea Clark was diagnosed with cervical adenocarcinoma, an aggressive form of cancer, just seven weeks after the birth of her first child.

She received three years of medical care and multiple surgeries at Chris O’Brien Lifehouse and is now cancer-free.

“We were just so fortunate to be placed in the Chris O’Brien Lifehouse,” Jenna-Lea told Deborah Knight.

“They saw us as a family and not this disease.”

SurFebruary has already surpassed its original fundraising goal for this year, and the target has now been raised, with participants aiming for a total $250,000.

“We’re very lucky to have such a world-class facility here in Sydney.

“And hopefully it spreads further and it’s available to all of Australia.”

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
