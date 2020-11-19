2GB
Aussies crowned the gin champions of the world with ‘contemporary’ twist

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
AlcoholFour PillarsGIN
Article image for Aussies crowned the gin champions of the world with ‘contemporary’ twist

Australian distillery Four Pillars has been named International Gin Producer of the Year for the second year running.

Four Pillars cofounder Cameron Mackenzie told Jim Wilson the news has come as a particular delight during a tough year.

“We couldn’t be more excited, a little bit astounded by it all. We’re really wrapped.”

He explained the “contemporary” twist that makes his gin so desirable comes from native Aussie botanicals and spices from around the world.

“London Dry … at its best it’s pine forest, pine needle, and at its worst it’s Pine O Cleen!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

FoodLifestyleNews
