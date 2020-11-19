Aussies crowned the gin champions of the world with ‘contemporary’ twist

Australian distillery Four Pillars has been named International Gin Producer of the Year for the second year running.

Four Pillars cofounder Cameron Mackenzie told Jim Wilson the news has come as a particular delight during a tough year.

“We couldn’t be more excited, a little bit astounded by it all. We’re really wrapped.”

He explained the “contemporary” twist that makes his gin so desirable comes from native Aussie botanicals and spices from around the world.

“London Dry … at its best it’s pine forest, pine needle, and at its worst it’s Pine O Cleen!”

