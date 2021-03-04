2GB
Aussie wine crowned best in the world

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
An Aussie winemaker has been named the top international wine at the San Diego International Wine and Spirits Challenge in the United States.

Taylors Wines from Clare Valley in South Australia claimed the title for a second year running.

Managing director of Taylors Wines Mitchell Taylor says he’s “over the moon”.

“Last year was a tough year; we had bush fires, we had the drought, COVID, and then the Chinese slapped this horrendous duty on us at the end of the year,” he told Jim Wilson on 2GB Drive.

“We’re not exporting anywhere now, so we’ve had to re-pivot, we’ve had to look at new markets to explore, so we’re just relaunching in the USA.

“To win this award, at what is like their Academy Awards for the wine industry, it’s just incredible.”

News
