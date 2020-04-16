Aussie tennis player shares secret to long life on his 100th birthday

An Australian Tennis player is celebrating his 100th birthday today.

Former Australian Davis Cup player Bill Sidwell reached five Grand Slam doubles finals in his career but spends most of his time now playing golf.

Bill tells Alan Jones that American great Ellsworth Vines is his favourite tennis player of all-time.

“He had a forehand and he had a backhand! A lot of people didn’t have backhands in those days.”

He’s shared with Alan’s listeners the secret to a long life.

“I love green vegetables! I went through a dietitian’s course when I was in the army! That’s what led me to green vegetables.”

