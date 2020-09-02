Aussie skateboarding champion has the Olympics in her sights

Skateboarding sensation Poppy Starr Olsen is hoping to make it all the way to the Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021 and there’s a new raft of sports to make their debut including skateboarding, surfing, karate and rock climbing.

Skateboarder Poppy Starr Olsen is hopeful she will represent Australia on the world stage.

She spoke to Deborah Knight about what it takes to go all the way.

“I guess if you go down the competitive path you just have to skate everyday and try and improve,” she said.

She said she was thrilled when the announcement was made about her sport.

“I was really excited, it’s really cool. It’s so cool to see surfing in there too,” she said.

“I’ve been competing for a while, and this is a big competition on a world stage.”

Image: Instagram/Poppy Starr Olsen