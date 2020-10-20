Aussie producer blames dodgy overseas products for reputation damage

Claims all pink salt has harmful levels of metals are being refuted by Australia’s biggest producer.

A study of more than 30 brands of pink salt has found one sample – Peruvian Pink Salt – contains 25 percent more lead than the level deemed safe, while other brands were found to contain other heavy metals like mercury and aluminium.

The CEO of Nutrition Research Australia says pink salts do not have any positive health benefit over white salts.

Murray River Salt owner Duncan Thomson told Jim Wilson claims against their product are completely wrong, and accused the researchers of taking an unscientific approach.

“It’s very disappointing that there was no distinction between overseas and Australia – they just threw a blanket over it.

“They didn’t even know how we produced our salt.”

Image: Getty