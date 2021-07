Aussie Owen Wright has claimed bronze in the first-ever Olympic surfing competition.

The first surfing bronze medallist nearly died from a wipeout in Hawaii in 2015, suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Wright told Ben Fordham he fought hard to be at the Olympics.

“When I got that medal it just felt like a big, big relief.

“I’m still floating on that cloud, mate.”

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse