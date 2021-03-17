2GB
Aussie film star dubs new thriller a ‘trial for the industry’

6 hours ago
AUSTRALIAN FILMTodd Lasance
Article image for Aussie film star dubs new thriller a ‘trial for the industry’

New Australian thriller Kidnapped was a novelty for the international film industry, being one of the first movies to be shot under pandemic conditions. 

Australian actor Tod Lasance, who stars in Kidnapped opposite Claire van der Boom, said the Far North Queensland film was “a really interesting kind of trial for the industry”.

“We basically shot at this rainforest resort and the whole cast and crew isolated in the rainforest and weren’t allowed to leave.

“We shot for six weeks in complete isolation.”

Lasance said the project was a promising precedent for the Australian film industry.

“There’s so many opportunities here.”

Click PLAY below to watch the full interview

Kidnapped is set to land in cinemas on March 18.

Deborah Knight
Entertainment
