Aussie farmers ‘robbed’ as China revealed as biggest foreign owner of our water
China has been revealed as the single biggest foreign owner of Australian water.
10.5 per cent of Australia’s water is foreign-owned but China owns 1.9 per cent of that, the largest owner followed by the US and the UK.
Local farmers are struggling to compete with overseas companies pushing up prices.
“It’s worrying,” Ben Fordham said.
“While China threatens Australia on just about every other front at the moment, they’ve also got both hands on our water.
“Our farmers are being bashed and robbed.”
