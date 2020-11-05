Aussie export industry on edge as China prepares trade ban

Australia’s export industry says it might be time to report China to the World Trade Organisation amid speculation they will no longer accept Australian products.

Chinese state media has reported there will be a suspension on Australian exports including wine, lobsters, sugar, coal, copper ore and concentrate, barley and timber.

The federal government is scrambling to confirm with the Chinese government while their calls go unanswered.

Australian Wine and Grape CEO Tony Battaglene told Ben Fordham products might not be able to enter China from today.

“Effectively they’re going to try find something wrong with them, and whether they do or not it sounds like they’re going to declare they’ve found something wrong with them.

“Especially in the barley case, we need to have a really serious conversation about WTO action.”

