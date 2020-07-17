2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Aussie couples ditch the 7-year..

Aussie couples ditch the 7-year itch

2 hours ago
George Moore
Australian Institute of Family Studiescovid-19DivorceMarriageRelationships

Whilst the pandemic lockdown has caused stress in many areas of our life, Australian divorce rates may be weathering the storm.

Recent Google search data revealed a massive surge in the term ‘divorce’ during June this year, however, relationship experts say Australian marriages appear stronger than ever.

Anne Hollonds, Director of the Australian Institute of Family Studies told George Moore since the year 2000 the divorce rate has either been steady or declining.

“Over the last decade, the length of marriage has increased before divorce.

“So, for those who get divorced … they’re now staying together longer.”

Ms Hollands believes it’s a sign we’re trying harder at relationships, making better choices at the beginning, and getting married later.

Adding, the traditional 7-year-itch has become more of a “10 to 12-year” itch.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

George Moore
AustraliaLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873