Aussie company switches gears to fundraise for deadly disease

Fundraising for motor neuron disease research has taken a unusual turn with an Australian insurance company’s out of the (gear)box idea.

An electric blue 1946 Ford Jailbar truck dubbed ‘Jolene’ is the ultimate prize in a raffle fundraising for the MND and Me foundation and MND Research Australia.

National Transport Insurance (NTI) is at the heart of the fundraiser, having painstakingly restored the truck to its original condition over 1500 hours of work.

NTI CEO Tony Clark told Deborah Knight the name ‘Jolene’ and her colour were picked by the company’s people.

“It’s a bit of fun … when you’re raising money for such a terrible disease.

“It’s just wonderful to be able to inject a bit of humour into it.”

Image: NTI / Facebook