Aussie businesses gear up to fight Australia Post’s ‘absolute rubbish’

Australia Post is facing backlash from independent producers after announcing it will stop delivering perishable items at the end of June.



Pepe Saya Butter Company founder Pierre Issa told Deborah Knight they’ve given “absolutely no explanation as to why” a crucial service is being removed.

The butter makers rely heavily on Australia Post, sending up to 500 packages per week in the lead up to holiday periods like Christmas and Easter, Mr Issa said.

“They’ve come back to us … saying that under the laws, you’re not allowed to transport goods in our vehicles, and that’s absolute rubbish.

“We got onto the online sphere because of Australia Post … they approached us.”

He called on AusPost to extend the deadline and propose some solutions.

“At least try, don’t just cut cut cut – that’s not the answer.”

Junee Licorice & Chocolate Factory general manager Rhiannon Druce has also been “lumped in” to the situation.

“It’s really going to cripple our businesses.”

