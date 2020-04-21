2GB
Aussie bakers send flour sales ‘gangbusters’

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Jason Cotter

Aussie home bakers are cooking up a storm during the coronavirus pandemic with demands for flour soaring.

Baking supplies have been flying off supermarket shelves as many home-bound Australians turn to baking during self-isolation.

Owners of flour mills are working hard to meet demand, including Jason Cotter, the owner of Tuerong Farm on the Mornington Peninsula.

Mr Cotter told Deborah Knight there are particularly eager bakers in Brisbane.

“We’re going gangbusters.

“I keep getting orders for this one street, different people who don’t know each other.”

Deborah Knight
