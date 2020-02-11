2GB
Ausgrid admits to cost cutting as 50,000 customers still without power after storms

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
AusgridShaun Fewings

Ausgrid has admitted to cutting costs to bring down energy prices with about 50,000 customers warned they could remain without power until the weekend.

Fallen power lines and trees have wreaked havoc across Sydney’s north and the Central Coast after wild storms and heavy rainfall battered the coast.

Endeavour Energy is expecting to get power back on by tonight, with about 3,500 customers affected.

But Deborah Knight questions why it’s taking Ausgrid longer.

Ausgrid Spokesperson Shaun Fewings says they are responding to the “worst storms in 20 years” with interstate crews being brought in to help.

“A phenomena that would test any energy company.

“The number one issues that our customers have raised to us has been pricing. So to bring down charges, and make our customers happy, Ausgrid has made changes to enable those cost savings.

“We’ve implemented changes like a backup plan to bring in those additional workers, as is happening now, when required.

“Mother Nature’s thrown us a curveball and we’re responding with everyone we have.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Twitter/Ausgrid

Deborah Knight
EnvironmentNewsNSW
