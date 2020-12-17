ATP schedule secures extra playing opportunities for tennis stars

The Australian Open has finally been confirmed to begin on February 8 with the full seven-week schedule revealed today by the ATP.

The Aus Open qualifying rounds will take place in Doha from January 10-13, and the ATP Cup, Adelaide International (relocated to Melbourne) and ATP 250 will be played synchronously between January 31 and February 6.

Nine tennis commentator Sam Groth told Peter Psaltis the extra playing opportunities are a major win.

“For those lower-ranked guys it’s great that qualifying is going ahead, because that was a big ‘if’.

“One of the big sticking points … trying to get this over the line [is] there’s a lot of tournaments those players miss by having the Australian Open … pushed back, but also two weeks of quarantine.”

However, “until we hear from Tennis Australia or the government, obviously we’re still all waiting for the official announcement.”

