More countries ban AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine use in elderly

The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine appears to help reduce transmission of the virus, according to preliminary results.

The results, which are yet to be peer-reviewed, also show that spacing the first and second doses out by as long as three months can improve effectiveness.

Five more European countries have joined Germany in not approving the vaccine for use in over 65s.

University of Sydney Professor Robert Booy told Ben Fordham that may change.

“There’s three months more information from research that’s been ongoing that must be available within days.”

