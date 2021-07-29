2GB
‘As good as sport gets’: Tokyo Chef de Mission reacts to Jess Fox’s first Olympic gold

6 hours ago
Article image for ‘As good as sport gets’: Tokyo Chef de Mission reacts to Jess Fox’s first Olympic gold

Olympic paddling superstar Jess Fox has finally achieved her first gold medal, taking out the title in the C-1 canoe slalom.

After placing third in the K-1 slalom yesterday, Fox has finally completed her medal set, achieving a lifelong dream.

Tokyo Olympics Australian Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman told Jim Wilson he’s “absolutely delighted” for Fox and her family.

“You could not ask to meet a nicer person.

“She carries a huge amount of expectation of herself, and … of a nation, really, because everyone wanted her to win.

“To get that monkey off her back, to produce the win that matters most is just as good as sport gets.”

Press PLAY below to hear his reaction in full

Image: Harry How/Getty Images

