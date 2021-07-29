‘As good as sport gets’: Tokyo Chef de Mission reacts to Jess Fox’s first Olympic gold

Olympic paddling superstar Jess Fox has finally achieved her first gold medal, taking out the title in the C-1 canoe slalom.

After placing third in the K-1 slalom yesterday, Fox has finally completed her medal set, achieving a lifelong dream.

Tokyo Olympics Australian Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman told Jim Wilson he’s “absolutely delighted” for Fox and her family.

“You could not ask to meet a nicer person.

“She carries a huge amount of expectation of herself, and … of a nation, really, because everyone wanted her to win.

“To get that monkey off her back, to produce the win that matters most is just as good as sport gets.”

