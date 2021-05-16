2GB
Armed men allegedly break into Sydney home, injuring two

8 hours ago
2GB News
Two men have been assaulted after a group of six men allegedly broke into their home in Sydney’s northwest overnight.

Police say two men, aged 26 and 20, were asleep in their bedrooms when a group of six men forced entry to the home in Junee Street, Marayong.

The men, three of whom are known to the occupants, were armed with iron bars, a baseball bat and a knife.

The 26-year-old man was allegedly assaulted with the iron bar and baseball bat. He was taken to Blacktown Hospital with back and head injuries.

The 20-year-old was struck in the face by one of the men and was treated at the scene.

The group allegedly left the area in a Dodge Ram and white Audi, which had been parked in the street.

 

 

Image: Getty

