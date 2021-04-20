2GB
AOC propose ‘resort-style operation’ for returning Tokyo Olympians

46 mins ago
First with Jim Wilson
Article image for AOC propose ‘resort-style operation’ for returning Tokyo Olympians

Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe has revealed exclusive details of the government’s COVID-safe plan for the Australian Olympic Team.

He told Jim Wilson under the proposal, 1470 athletes and support staff would not enter the regular hotel quarantine program upon return from Japan, to prevent spaces being taken from returning Australians.

Instead, the Australian Olympic Committee want to establish a separate “resort-style operation” which would allow athletes to mingle.

“That hasn’t gone down too well with some of the health authorities around the country, as you can imagine.”

The AOC also want athletes to be fully vaccinated, requiring approximately 3000 Pfizer doses to be administered in less than three months.

Image: Getty

