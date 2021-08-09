AOC President pleased Australian team avoided catching COVID-19

The Australian Olympic team are returning to Australia with not one recorded case of COVID-19.

There was debate over whether the Tokyo Olympics should go ahead with cases surging in the city.

But Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates told Ben Fordham only 0.002 per cent of the Olympic population tested positive to COVID-19.

“90 per cent of the athletes in the village were vaccinated.

“The athletes were being tested, for most of them, daily.”

Mr Coates has confirmed his intention to step down.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image: Getty