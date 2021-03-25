2GB
ANZ CEO: Slowing housing growth ‘not necessarily a bad thing’

6 mins ago
BROOKE CORTE
BanksBusiness FeaturedHousing
Article image for ANZ CEO: Slowing housing growth ‘not necessarily a bad thing’

The post-pandemic housing boom could result in a 17% rise in national house prices, according to ANZ.

ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott says the bank is seeing 20 to 30% more home loan applications than before COVID rattled the economy.

To date, there has been little indication from regulators that any intervention is necessary to slow down surging prices.

However, should the situation change, Elliott says that shouldn’t necessarily be seen as a bad thing for the banks.

“Growth at the moment is pretty high and slowing that down wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing,”

“Macroprudential things are usually designed to do the right thing,”

Click play to hear the full interview:

 

BROOKE CORTE
