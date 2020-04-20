‘Anti-vaxxers should just butt out’: AMA President slams Sydney letterbox drops

Doctors are once again denouncing unscientific allegations about immunisation, after an organised anti-vaccination group conducted letterbox drops in Sydney.

Residents of Ryde – a coronavirus hotspot – have found flyers in their letterboxes making conspiratorial claims about vaccination, and alleging the pandemic to be a hoax.

“It’d be funny, if it wasn’t so dangerous,” Deborah Knight commented.

“Put your tin hats back on and keep your stupidity to yourself!”

Australian Medical Association President Dr Tony Bartone also condemned the group’s actions and beliefs.

“It is concerning Deb, you’re absolutely right.

“There’s no place for that kind of activity or material to be distributed – [it’s] false, misleading information.

“We have one of the safest outcomes when it comes to preventable diseases in the world, because of our strong immunisation program, and anti-vaxxers should just butt out.”

