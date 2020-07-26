Anti-maskers slammed after ‘irresponsible’ behaviour

Anti-mask shoppers have been slammed after confronting retail workers in Melbourne over the mandatory use of face masks.

Confrontations between shoppers and retail workers have been filmed and shared on social media.

Wait til this Karen finds out about ‘no shoes, no shirt, no service’. pic.twitter.com/2dvLE90dOa — cam smith (@sexenheimer) July 25, 2020

The Victorian Human Rights and Equal Opportunity has confirmed that in a state of emergency, the Chief Health Officer can make directions.

SDA National Secretary Gerard Dwyer told Ben Fordham it’s unacceptable.

“We do have some people who think it’s their right to go in, breach lawful directives and actually put retail workers at risk and put other customers at risk.

“Quite frankly it’s irresponsible, it’s unlawful and it’s wrong.”

