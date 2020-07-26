2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Anti-maskers slammed after ‘irresponsible’ behaviour

Anti-maskers slammed after ‘irresponsible’ behaviour

50 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Gerard Dwyer

Anti-mask shoppers have been slammed after confronting retail workers in Melbourne over the mandatory use of face masks.

Confrontations between shoppers and retail workers have been filmed and shared on social media.

The Victorian Human Rights and Equal Opportunity has confirmed that in a state of emergency, the Chief Health Officer can make directions.

SDA National Secretary Gerard Dwyer told Ben Fordham it’s unacceptable.

“We do have some people who think it’s their right to go in, breach lawful directives and actually put retail workers at risk and put other customers at risk.

“Quite frankly it’s irresponsible, it’s unlawful and it’s wrong.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873