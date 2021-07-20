Anthony Mundine caught breaching health orders a second time
Retired boxing and rugby league legend Anthony Mundine has been fined a second time for breaching public health orders.
He allegedly entered a Kingsgrove store without a mask on Tuesday, claiming he was exempt.
The 46-year-old then refused to scan the QR code.
Mundine was previously fined $1000 after travelling to Ballina, despite Sydney’s stay-at-home orders, on July 16.
“Dopey behaviour from Anthony Mundine,” Ben Fordham said.
Image: Getty/Graham Denholm