Anthony Mundine caught breaching health orders a second time

6 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Anthony Mundine
Retired boxing and rugby league legend Anthony Mundine has been fined a second time for breaching public health orders.

He allegedly entered a Kingsgrove store without a mask on Tuesday, claiming he was exempt.

The 46-year-old then refused to scan the QR code.

Mundine was previously fined $1000 after travelling to Ballina, despite Sydney’s stay-at-home orders, on July 16.

“Dopey behaviour from Anthony Mundine,” Ben Fordham said.

Press PLAY below to hear Ben break the story

Image: Getty/Graham Denholm 

News
