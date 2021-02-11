2GB


‘Another protectionist ploy’: Climate tariffs drive wedge in Australia-UK relationship

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Climate ChangeDan TehanFree Tradeuk
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s G7 summit proposal to tax energy-intensive imports has come under fire from the Australian government.

Trade and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan told Jim Wilson he’s committed to fighting the climate tariffs in favour of “pursuing trade liberalisation”.

“We just see it as another protectionist ploy, we don’t think that it benefits free trade at all.

“That’s how we generate jobs in this country, and the last thing we want is a key ally and friend … looking to put barriers in the way of that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty, Nine News

