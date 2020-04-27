Anonymous pensioner’s special delivery for struggling cafe

The search is on for the good Samaritan who anonymously passed on $750 to their local cafe.

The owner of Timbuktu Cafe in Melbourne, Pierre Patole, was left speechless when he discovered a note and cash had been slipped under the door of his cafe one morning.

The money was left by a pensioner who had decided to donate their whole $750 government coronavirus payment to a small business.

‘I need nothing that I can think to spend it on and have thought that I would like to donate it to your business Pierre – you are certainly part of the economy and we very much admire your efforts to create a wonderful new family focused business,’ the letter read.

“I was very shocked. The letter is beautiful… the money is a very nice gesture. I feel blessed to have the support of my community,” Mr Patole told Ben Fordham.

The cafe owner thinks he’ll never know who is behind the good deed but said the money is “very welcome”, because they only recently opened and can’t access the JobKeeper support for their staff.

Image: Facebook / The Timbuktu Cafe