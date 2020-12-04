2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Minister confirms ADF Chief’s..

Minister confirms ADF Chief’s future amid speculation

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
ADFAngus CampbellBrereton reportwar crimes
Article image for Minister confirms ADF Chief’s future amid speculation

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has defended the Morrison government’s decision to intervene and prevent soldiers being stripped of decorations.

Australia’s Chief of Defence Force Angus Campbell had indicated he would ask for the Meritorious Unit Citation granted to Special Operations Task Group members to be revoked in the wake of the Brereton report, sparking outrage.

“The vast majority have distinguished themselves in serving our country in so many theatres of war over such a long period of time,” Mr Taylor told Deborah Knight.

“This is a very important message to send, particularly in a week like this.”

Deborah Knight asked Mr Taylor if the Defence Chief’s position is in jeopardy over the controversy.

“There’s no speculation about it … from us, I can assure you of that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873