Minister confirms ADF Chief’s future amid speculation

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has defended the Morrison government’s decision to intervene and prevent soldiers being stripped of decorations.

Australia’s Chief of Defence Force Angus Campbell had indicated he would ask for the Meritorious Unit Citation granted to Special Operations Task Group members to be revoked in the wake of the Brereton report, sparking outrage.

“The vast majority have distinguished themselves in serving our country in so many theatres of war over such a long period of time,” Mr Taylor told Deborah Knight.

“This is a very important message to send, particularly in a week like this.”

Deborah Knight asked Mr Taylor if the Defence Chief’s position is in jeopardy over the controversy.

“There’s no speculation about it … from us, I can assure you of that.”

Image: Nine News