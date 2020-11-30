Minister demands Chief of Defence Force apologise for ‘unlawful threat’

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott is calling on Australia’s Chief of Defence Force to apologise amid outrage at a plan to strip soldiers of unit citations.

Due to public backlash, Australia’s Chief of Defence Force Angus Campbell has not made a final decision on revoking the Meritorious Unit Citation granted to Special Operations Task Group members.

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott, and former veterans affairs minister, told Luke Grant Mr Campbell needs to provide an assurance that the medals will not be revoked.

“Stripping of them will only ever occur on the advice of the Prime Minsiter.

“This unnecessary and, quite frankly, unlawful threat from the Chief of Defence Force has actually caused so much anxiety amongst the veterans’ community.

“He really needs to apologise as far as I’m concerned.”

