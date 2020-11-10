Angry Liberal MPs turn on state government over injustice for unborn babies

A Liberal MP has come out swinging against her own government’s watering down of a new law relating to punishments for crimes which cause the deaths of unborn babies.

Zoe’s Law is designed to recognise the life of an unborn child killed or harmed in a criminal act, but is yet to be legislated.

The state government wants to make the act an aggravating factor for existing crimes adding up to three years to a sentence.

Former Minister for Women and Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies said the killing of an unborn baby needs to be a stand alone offence, which was promised by the government.

“I am equally frustrated and disappointed with what the party room was handed yesterday,” she told Ray Hadley.

“I know what Gladys Berejiklian promised me, and what we had yesterday was not what she promised.

“I am calling on the Premier, I am calling on our government to honour the memory of these lost children.”

Ray said families had not been given what the Premier had promised them back in 2018.

“I am distressed, I am disgusted.

“This is the sort of stuff that will lose an election.”

