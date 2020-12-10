Anger and frustration as parents shut out of end-of-year school events

Families of graduating primary and high school students are calling out double standards, left out in the cold as the end-of-year events season begins.

Several parents aired their frustrations on the open line, telling Jim Wilson they haven’t been offered so much as video attendance, despite restrictions for gatherings having been rolled back to double limits on indoor venues.

The Sydney Cricket Ground is permitted to fill its entire 48,000-person capacity under the new guidelines.

The office of Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Drive with Jim Wilson each public school is entitled to decide how formals, graduations and awards ceremonies will operate.

Shadow education minister Prue Car said “there’s definitely room to move” with the easing of restrictions, and called on the government to give schools more guidance.

“If Gladys can go to school assemblies, surely it’s safe enough for parents to watch their kids get awards.

“Kids and parents and teachers deserve to be able to celebrate getting through this year, and the resilience that they’ve all had to muster.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty