Andrew Gaze explains why he broke down amid Boomers’ Olympic win
Aussie basketball legend Andrew Gaze explained why he broke down in tears during Channel 7’s live Olympics coverage.
Gaze got emotional as the Boomers secured a bronze medal win over Slovenia.
He told Ben Fordham it was a big moment.
“The old man and mum and what they contributed to, not just me but the entire sport, was a significant part of why I started to lose control of the emotions.
“It’s something that was a dream that started out many many years ago and to see it finally come to fruition was incredibly exciting.”
Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe