Andrew Constance opens up on his own bushfire trauma to help others

Senior state minister Andrew Constance has revealed he’s seeing a trauma counsellor over the bushfire devastation in a bid to get others to do the same.

The Bega MP has temporarily stepped away from ministerial duties to be at the frontline of the crisis in his local community.

More than 1000 homes have been lost in his electorate and the stories of victims have been harrowing.

Mr Constance says bushfire recovery efforts need to be streamlined and better managed, to ensure they don’t add to the trauma for victims.

Paperwork is making it hard for some to access commonwealth support, charitable donations have been slow to reach victims and many areas are still cut off from power and communications.

Mr Constance tells Alan Jones those living through this crisis, including himself, need all the support they can get.

“Sleeping is a problem but I think it is for everyone at home.

“I’m in Sydney today, I’m going to see a trauma counsellor today and I’m trying to encourage others to get whatever mental health support they can on the ground in the fire zones.

“I don’t want to see the recovery process be more traumatic than the fires.”

Image: SMH/Kate Geraghty