Andrew Constance defends necessity of NorthConnex truckie tolls

The Transport Minister has rejected calls to allow trucks to continue to travel on Pennant Hills Road off peak or overnight.

The $3 billion NorthConnex project will open tomorrow morning with a toll of $7.99 for cars and $23.97 for trucks.

Truckies who ignore the tunnel and use Pennant Hills Road will be fined $191.

Roads and Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Jim Wilson “it’s going to change lives”, and defended the necessity of the tolls.

“We will continue to try and drive down the costs for business across the board.

“The point that I make in relation to tolls is that if we didn’t have them … we would have a road network which would just be completely unworkable.

“It’s a real balancing act.”

