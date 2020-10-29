Truckies fear ‘enormous cost’ as NorthConnex opens

Truckies are concerned about the high cost associated with the NorthConnex tunnel ahead of its opening.

The $3 billion project will open on Saturday, October 31, with a toll of $7.99 for cars and $23.97 for trucks.

The tunnel will help divert up to 5,000 trucks a day from Pennant Hills Road, one of Sydney’s most congested roads.

Truckies who ignore the tunnel and use Pennant Hills Road will be fined $191.

Sydney truck driver Rob Woolley told Ben Fordham the high costs are unfair.

“Some real benefits will come from it but my goodness, mate, it’s going to come at an enormous cost, particularly for heavy vehicles.”

