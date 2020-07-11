Andrew Abdo confident Warriors situation is ‘sustainable’

Acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo believes the situation with the New Zealand Warriors is sustainable, despite several players set to return home after next week’s clash with Cronulla.

It comes after interim coach Todd Payten confirmed after his side’s loss to the Titans up to four of his players could return to New Zealand next week.

With the NRL failing to receive an exemption for the families of players to come to Australia, Payten said he would not stop Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu’a, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa from departing for personal reasons.

Abdo who’s due to meet with the club on Monday told The Continuous Call Team they’ll be doing everything they can to help them.

“The Warriors have been terrific so far,” Abdo said.

“Of course it’s a large squad, the players within that squad are human beings and have unique circumstances.

“We haven’t been able to bring all of the families across, there’s about 12 players who haven’t been able to bring their families across and that’s because we can’t get the exemption that we need.

“Some of the players have personal circumstances which are causing strain, we respect that and are working with them again on a daily basis and we’ll look at other ways to support the squad up in Terrigal.

“At this stage, they’re incredibly positive, the large majority of the squad are in a situation that we believe is sustainable and we have to deal with the individual players and their circumstances as they come up.”

The Warriors currently sit in 12th position with three wins from nine games.

Image: Nine News Sydney.