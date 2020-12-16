2GB
‘An incredibly good sign’: Household contact test results revealed by Health Minister

8 hours ago
First with Joe Hildebrand
BRAD HAZZARDcovid-19
Article image for ‘An incredibly good sign’: Household contact test results revealed by Health Minister

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has revealed first on Summer Afternoons the wife and children of a new positive COVID-19 case have not themselves been infected.

A 45-year-old ground crew member at Sydney Airport today tested positive to COVID-19, potentially contracting it from international air crew.

His three household contacts have been tested and have now returned negative results, reducing further the likelihood of transmission in the community.

“That indicates some really positive aspects,” Mr Hazzard said.

“It’s hard to overstate what an incredibly good sign that is,” Joe added.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

NSW Health has since identified a children’s soccer match that the man attended on Friday while infectious.

Anyone who attended the Forest Rangers FC Little Rangers session at Gannons Park in Peakhurst on Friday December 11 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm is a casual contact, but all adults are urged to come forward for precautionary testing.

 

Image: Getty

 

