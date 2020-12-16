2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW warned not to become complacent after COVID-19 case recorded

3 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
BRAD HAZZARDcovid-19
Article image for NSW warned not to become complacent after COVID-19 case recorded

New South Wales is being warned against complacency after one new local case of COVID-19 was recorded.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said a 45-year-old man with symptoms tested positive.

The man drives vans carrying international aircrews to and from the airport.

The last positive case of coronavirus in NSW was on December 2.

Professor Peter Collignon told Joe Hildebrand COVID-19 is eliminated in some areas but Australians shouldn’t become complacent.

“This virus is around for the next few years as a risk to us.

“We’ve got summer on our side but I really worry about next winter.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Joe Hildebrand
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873