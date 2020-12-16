NSW warned not to become complacent after COVID-19 case recorded

New South Wales is being warned against complacency after one new local case of COVID-19 was recorded.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said a 45-year-old man with symptoms tested positive.

The man drives vans carrying international aircrews to and from the airport.

The last positive case of coronavirus in NSW was on December 2.

Professor Peter Collignon told Joe Hildebrand COVID-19 is eliminated in some areas but Australians shouldn’t become complacent.

“This virus is around for the next few years as a risk to us.

“We’ve got summer on our side but I really worry about next winter.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview