American actress Kate Walsh has no plans to leave Australia yet

American TV actress Kate Walsh has no plans to leave Australia just yet, after being “happily stranded” in Perth when the pandemic hit.

The Grey’s Anatomy and Umbrella Academy star was holidaying in Perth, but says now there’s plans afoot to film a series in WA.

On Thursday her new action film Honest Thief, in which she stars alongside Liam Neeson, will be released in cinemas.

“I feel very grateful to be here, honestly, I feel very lucky,” she told Jim Wilson.

“It’s kind of a crazy situation: it’s like being in an alternate reality compared to the rest of the world.

“We are hopefully bringing a streaming series here in 2021 that’s what I am hoping, with Mark Williams who wrote and directed Honest Thief.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images