Ambo’s anniversary a family affair for dynasty of local heroes

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Ambo’s anniversary a family affair for dynasty of local heroes

Local heroism runs in the family for critical care paramedic Andrew Ryan, who celebrated 40 years with NSW Ambulance on Wednesday.

The NSW Ambulance Superintendent told Jim Wilson when his path to becoming an air force pilot petered out in his teenage years, his brother’s career sounded appealing.

“Since then, as 40 years have rolled down the track, I can look back and reflect on it.

“All the things I ever wanted to within NSW Ambulance, I’ve been able to do in my local area in the Illawarra.”

All three of his daughters also adopted careers in the health field: a NSW Ambulance call taker and dispatcher, a kinesiologist, and a clinical nurse specialist.

“There has been the odd occasion where I’ve been responded on a mission that my daughter has taken … [then] taken the patient to the hospital and handed over to my middle daughter.

“It was completely unintentional, but it’s just the way it’s unfolded!”

Jim Wilson
