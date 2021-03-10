2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • AMBER ALERT | Concerns for abducted 12..

AMBER ALERT | Concerns for abducted 12yo boy

35 mins ago
2GB News
Amber Alert
Article image for AMBER ALERT | Concerns for abducted 12yo boy

The NSW Police Force is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old boy who was abducted from Culcairn yesterday.

Dasean Kroon, aged 12, was last seen leaving a school in Culcairn about midday yesterday (Tuesday 9 March 2021).

The boy is believed to be in the company of a 36-year-old woman, Tracy Rush, who is known to frequent the Wagga Wagga area.

The boy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 150cm tall, with brown shaggy hair, and wearing a yellow button school uniform with navy shorts and sneakers. He has a birth mark on his right ear.

The woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm tall, 36 years of age, of medium build, with black hair.

Further information has been given to police that the woman has links to the Charlestown area in Newcastle.

Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of the boy or woman.

Ring Triple Zero (000) to provide any information about this abduction.

2GB News
CrimeNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873