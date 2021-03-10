AMBER ALERT | Concerns for abducted 12yo boy

The NSW Police Force is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old boy who was abducted from Culcairn yesterday.

Dasean Kroon, aged 12, was last seen leaving a school in Culcairn about midday yesterday (Tuesday 9 March 2021).

The boy is believed to be in the company of a 36-year-old woman, Tracy Rush, who is known to frequent the Wagga Wagga area.

The boy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 150cm tall, with brown shaggy hair, and wearing a yellow button school uniform with navy shorts and sneakers. He has a birth mark on his right ear.

The woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm tall, 36 years of age, of medium build, with black hair.

Further information has been given to police that the woman has links to the Charlestown area in Newcastle.

Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of the boy or woman.

Ring Triple Zero (000) to provide any information about this abduction.